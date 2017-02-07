Breaking News Bar
 
Dawn Patrol: Coroner says Geneva Commons worker died of asphyxia; Wauconda man charged after standoff

      Emergency personnel work at the new clock tower in Geneva Friday.
Coroner: Geneva Commons worker died of asphyxia

A worker who died Friday after being pinned by a lifting device while installing a sign on a tower at Geneva Commons died of asphyxia from a mechanical compression of the neck, the Kane County coroner's office said yesterday. Full story.

Wauconda man charged after standoff

A Wauconda man was charged yesterday after an eight-hour standoff with police last week, police said. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of East Bonner Road at 4:40 p.m. Monday, January 30, for a domestic in progress and met with the parents of Joseph T. Koza in the driveway, Wauconda police said in a news release. Full story.

Mayor, residents decry former Arlington Heights candidate's Facebook post

The fallout from Arlington Heights dentist Joe Favia's decision to withdraw from the village board race came to the public square last night, with Mayor Tom Hayes and residents chiming in on the controversy at a village board meeting. Favia, who was seeking a 4-year trustee term, decided Saturday to step down after a post of his on social media caused two write-in candidates to file to run in a race that had been uncontested. Full story.

Schaumburg sting results in prostitution, human trafficking arrests

Schaumburg police, with assistance from the FBI, conducted three undercover prostitution operations in late January that led to the arrest of a Mount Prospect man and two out-of-state women. Services are also being provided for a woman believed to be a victim of human trafficking. Full story.

McHenry man charged with possessing, disseminating child pornography

A McHenry man faces numerous charges related to child pornography, Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office said. Joseph Gould, 31, was charged after investigators searched his home Friday in the 400 block of North Hill Road and found evidence of child pornography, Madigan's office said in a statement. Full story.

Pedestrian struck, killed by Metra train in Roselle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an outbound Metra train yesterday evening in Roselle, Metra officials said. The person was struck at about 6:15 p.m. near the Roselle Road train crossing, which is just west of the Roselle station, Metra spokeswoman Katie Dahlstrom said. Full story.

Is this finally the year for Northwestern?

A few months ago, the Cubs ended the longest drought in American professional sports. So now the pressure is on Northwestern to end the longest dry spell in men's college basketball, as the only major-conference team to never qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Could this be the year? Full story.

