Patriots' Super Bowl comeback gets Vernon Hills college student a date with tennis star Genie Bouchard

Genie Bouchard of Canada celebrates a win in 2014 at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon. Her lost bet on the Super Bowl was a big win for Vernon Hills resident John Goehrke, who won a date with the tennis star. AP Photo/Ben Curtis, 2014

John Goehrke, a University of Missouri junior from Vernon Hills, will be going on a date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard, thanks to the New England Patriots' historic comeback win in Sunday's Super Bowl LI. Courtesy of John Goehrke

The Patriots' historic Super Bowl comeback victory Sunday also will be entered in a Vernon Hills college student's personal record book for leading to one of the most improbable opportunities of his life.

When it looked bleakest for Tom Brady and company, John Goehrke, a junior at the University of Missouri, on a whim responded to a tweet from 22-year-old Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard. She thought the Atlanta Falcons had it wrapped up.

"If patriots win we go on a date?" Goehrke, 20, asked Bouchard.

"Sure," the 22-year-old tennis pro responded three minutes later.

From that point on, the game became that much more interesting for Goehrke, who at the time didn't tell anyone about the exchange.

"I just kept it to myself," he said Wednesday.

As the score and momentum began to shift in the third quarter, so did Goehrke's confidence. A Patriot victory still was a longshot but Goehrke thought it would be close.

"Knowing the Patriots and knowing Tom Brady, I had a pretty good feeling they would come back," said Goehrke, who watched the game at a friend's apartment near campus.

Later that night, Bouchard asked Goehrke over Twitter where he lives.

"Chicago. Go to school in Missouri. We can go on a date where ever you want!" he replied, adding an emoji of a winking, smiling face.

About 20 minutes later, Bouchard tweeted "Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady."

Goehrke said Bouchard mentioned she may be able to fly him out to one of her tournaments. But as of midmorning Tuesday, the pair had not spoken and basic details such as when, where and what are to be determined.

"I'm thinking probably dinner for sure and one other cool, fun thing," said Goehrke, who is studying marketing.

Bouchard could not immediately be reached for comment, but said in a tweet she would honor her bet.

Tennis star Genie Bouchard confirmed in a tweet Monday afternoon that she would honor her Super Bowl bet with John Goehrke of Vernon Hills and go on a date with the 20-year-old college student. -

"Lol it made a Twitter moment. And I will do it, I stay true to my word," she wrote.

