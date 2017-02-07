Breaking News Bar
 
Special Olympics honors Lake County sheriff's office

Daily Herald report

The Lake County sheriff's office this month received the "Gold Medal" from the Special Olympics-Illinois Chapter to recognize the efforts of corrections officers, sheriff's deputies, reserve deputies and other members of the office who altogether raised $19,335 for the organization last year.

Members of office participate in many Special Olympic fundraising events throughout the year, including the upcoming Polar Plunge set for Feb. 26.

"It's unbelievably rewarding for us to give back to the community," Sheriff Mark Curran said in a news release. "Special Olympics is a terrific organization and we are happy to help support its mission."

Visit www.plungeillinois.com for more information on the Lake County Sheriff's Ice Breakers, who will participate in the upcoming Polar Plunge.

