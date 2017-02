Dan Proft addresses Wheeling Township GOP on Saturday

Conservative commentator Dan Proft will be the guest speaker at a meeting Saturday of the Republicans of Wheeling Township.

Proft, morning show host at 560 WIND-AM and head of Liberty Principles political action committee, will address attendees at the meeting, which is open to the public and scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the local GOP's headquarters, 909 E. Rand Road in Arlington Heights.