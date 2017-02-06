AP Source: Kristi Toliver signs with Washington Mystics

hello

A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Washington Mystics have signed free agent guard Kristi Toliver.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because no official announcement has been made.

Toliver helped the Los Angeles Sparks win a WNBA championship last season. She grew up in the Virginia area and led Maryland to a national championship in 2006.

The move caps a busy week for the Mystics, who traded for former league MVP Elena Delle Donne on Thursday. Washington also traded away Kia Vaughn and Bria Hartley to clear salary cap space to sign Toliver.