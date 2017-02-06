Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/6/2017 4:52 PM

Patriots return to New England, receive warm welcome in cold

  • New England Patriots fans wait to get into the Pro Shop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The shop opened at 6 a.m. the morning after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)

    Associated Press

  • New England Patriots Pro Shop employee Maribel Tejada, left, hands out Super Bowl LI locker room caps to customers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, a day after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)

    Associated Press

 
By JIMMY GOLEN
Associated Press
 
 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots fans filled the parking lots outside the team's stadium on Monday and lined up for hours outside the souvenir shop in near-freezing temperatures hoping to buy Super Bowl championship gear.

The newly crowned NFL champions landed in Boston at around 5 p.m. and received a police escort for the 30-mile drive to their home stadium.

The pro shop at Gillette Stadium opened at 6 a.m., but fans began lining up outside in the middle of the night, just hours after the team's 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

It was the fifth Super Bowl title for quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. Brady was the game's Most Valuable Player for the fourth time.

