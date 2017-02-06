Uncertainty at O'Hare as temporary travel ban hangs in the balance

Hours from a judicial showdown that could shake U.S. travel rules once again, some families at O'Hare International Airport reunited joyfully while others waited anxiously for loved ones detained for questioning Monday.

A federal appeals court is expected to hear arguments Tuesday on President Trump's executive order that suspended refugee arrivals and put restrictions on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

A federal judge on Saturday temporarily blocked the executive order, and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly promised Customs and Border Protection would revert to standard screening procedures.

At O'Hare's International Terminal Monday, some waiting families reported unusually long delays at security.

The Aliskovic family of Grand Rapids watched anxiously for Emina Aliskovic's sister to emerge from Customs and Border Protection screening. Her flight from Austria had arrived three hours ago, but Aliskovic's sister, a Bosnian who was flying on a tourist visa with her two daughters, a 3- and 13-year-old had yet to appear.

"I just cannot believe this," Aliskovic said, fighting back tears. "She has never ever had any problems with anything in her life (at Customs). This is the third time she's come here."

"They just probably just got a new procedure," her husband, Almir, said hopefully. "Maybe she has 30 people in front of her."

The edict issued Jan. 27 caused confusion and disruptions at airports, including O'Hare, as travelers were detained and crowds protested. Trump said the policy was essential to protect Americans from terrorism while the new administration evaluated vetting procedures.

The scene at O'Hare was relatively quiet Monday as fliers streamed out of the screening area and joyously hugged family members but volunteer attorneys and translators still held up signs offering legal aid. Some fliers who would have been prevented from reaching the U.S. by the executive order switched their flights to arrive Monday, they said.

The situation could change Tuesday depending on the appellate court's decision, creating an unprecedentedly fluid atmosphere for travelers, volunteer attorney Idene Saam said.

"It's really a unique situation," he said.