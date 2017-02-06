Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 2/6/2017 8:14 AM

Lady Gaga bringing world tour to Chicago's Wrigley Field Aug. 25

  • Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Houston.

Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer. She's coming to Chicago's Wrigley Field on Friday, Aug. 25. Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 13.

Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late Sunday night. The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil.

Several of her U.S. dates include performances at baseball stadiums, including Wrigley and Boston's Fenway Park.

The tour begins on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City.

