posted: 2/5/2017 1:00 AM

Images: Icons of Old Mill Creek

It has been said that Old Mill Creek -- home of the Tempel Lipizzans and the historic Mill Creek Hunt Club -- has more horses than people. The rolling hills and woodlands gives Old Mill Creek an old country equestrian charm.

The village of Old Mill Creek, which was settled in the mid-1830s by settlers who came from Scotland, Ireland, Germany, England, and New England, is nestled in north central Lake County, Illinois, about 5 miles south of the Wisconsin border.

According to a 2010 Census, the 6,800-acre village is home to 178 people.

Located in the Village of Old Mill Creek is the Millburn Historic District, a 19th-century community listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Other attractions include a number of specialty shops, Millburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek Country Store and a variety of farm structures dating back to the mid-1800s.

Sign along Hunt Club Road in Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Old Mill Creek Village Hall.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Vigneto del Bino Winery along Crawford Road near the Village of Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Vigneto del Bino Winery along Crawford Road near the Village of Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Horse farm along Crawford Road near the Village of Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Farm house along Rt. 173 near the Village of Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
NorthBridge Church on Route 173 near the Village of Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Collapsed barn along Crawford Road near the Village of Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Horse farm along Crawford Road near the Village of Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Historic Millburn Cemetery dating back to 1869 in the Village of Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Historic Millburn Cemetery dating back to 1869 in the Village of Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Old Mill Creek Village Hall.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Historic Millburn Cemetery dating back to 1869 in the Village of Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Millburn Garden along Millburn Road near the Village of Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Tumbledown Farm, dating back to 1856, along Millburn Road in the Village of Old Mill Creek.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
