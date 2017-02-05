Pizza throwdown fundraiser

hello

The Mundelein District 75 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) Foundation will host an inaugural pizza throwdown fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Carl Sandburg Middle School, 855 W. Hawley St., Mundelein. Six businesses will offer their wares for judging, and more are being sought. Admission is $7.50 (single)/$25 (family of 4) before March 9, or $10 (single)/$35 (family of 4) at the door. Each ticket is good for a tasting of pizza from each participating business and a vote for the best pizza. The winning restaurant gets bragging rights and a trophy. Visit www.district75.org/pizza.