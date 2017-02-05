Images: Lady Gaga drops into Super Bowl 51

Lady Gaga highlighted the halftime entertainment Sunday by dropping from the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston at NFL Super Bowl 51.

Earlier, the coin toss was assisted by former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, after both were recently released from the hospital.

The national anthem was sung by country music artist Luke Bryan. Singers from the original New York cast of "Hamilton" -- Phillipa Soo, Rene Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones -- performed "God Bless America,"

But it was the dazzling performance by Lady Gaga that electrified the stadium with the use of drones, fireworks, and amazing aerial acrobatics.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Usher poses for photos before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara arrive on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Former President George H.W. Bush gestures before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Singers of the cast of Hamilton, Phillipa Soo, right, Rene Elise Goldsberry, center, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, sing "God Bless America," before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Country music artist Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Country music singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Joe Ward performs outside NRG Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

