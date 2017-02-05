Images: Patriots win in amazing comeback in NFL Super Bowl 51

The New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady brought his team back in an unbelievable overtime victory 34-28 against the Atlanta Falcons during NFL Super Bowl 51 in Houston on Sunday.

The Falcons were ahead at halftime 21-3 with Ryan throwing 7 for 8 with 115 yards passing. Running back Devonta Freeman also ran for 71 yards and scoring a touchdown.

Just before halftime, Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady threw an interception to Falcons defender Robert Alford that was returned 82 yards for a touchdown.

But it was Brady who provided the fireworks in the second half when they were down by 25 points. He threw for 466 yards in the game to tie the score and force it into overtime.

The Patriots won the coin toss for overtime and then drove the ball down the field to win the game.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his helmet after scoring a touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' James White celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Julian Edelman eyes the ball before making the catch as Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford, left, and Keanu Neal defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Danny Amendola is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Brian Poole, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Amendola scored a two-point conversion.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper celebrates after scoring against the New England Patriots during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan throws a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman (24) runs against New England Patriots' Rob Ninkovich (50) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper catches a touchdown pass ahead of New England Patriots' Patrick Chung during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford, left, runs past New England Patriots' Tom Brady for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A fan poses for a photo before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones, right, makes a catch as New England Patriots' Logan Ryan defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against New England Patriots' Eric Rowe (25) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' LeGarrette Blount runs against Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots players huddle during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Trey Flowers sacks Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is up ended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs on to the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Tom Brady stands on the field, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett, right, is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Deji Olatoye during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks to the locker room after the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal pushes New England Patriots' James White out of bounds, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Fans, foreground from right, Katie Gajewski, Samantha Tatro and Alexandra Black react at a Boston bar while watching the first half of NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks off the field at the end of the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks off the field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones catches a pass as New England Patriots' Eric Rowe defends during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Vic Beasley Jr. pressures New England Patriots' Tom Brady, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett eyes the ball under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Tom Brady is sacked by Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' James White (28) dives to the end zone against Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins for a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower knocks the ball away from Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' James White celebrates after scoring the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Danny Amendola scores on a two-point conversion during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, rear right, catches a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

ASSOCIATED PRESS New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28.