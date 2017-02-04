Breaking News Bar
 
No. 2 Baylor beats Texas Tech 79-61 for 21st straight win

  Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) shoots the ball over Texas Tech's Brittany Brewer (20) during an NCAA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.

    Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) shoots the ball over Texas Tech's Brittany Brewer (20) during an NCAA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.
    Associated Press

  Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) lays up the ball during an NCAA basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.

    Baylor's Kalani Brown (21) lays up the ball during an NCAA basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.
    Associated Press

  Baylor's Kristy Wallace (4) tries to shoot around Texas Tech's Ionna McKenzie (42) during an NCAAcollege basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.

    Baylor's Kristy Wallace (4) tries to shoot around Texas Tech's Ionna McKenzie (42) during an NCAAcollege basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.
    Associated Press

  Baylor's Nina Davis (13) photos the ball over Texas Tech's Ionna McKenzie (42) during an NCAA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.

    Baylor's Nina Davis (13) photos the ball over Texas Tech's Ionna McKenzie (42) during an NCAA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.
    Associated Press

  Texas Tech's Larryn Brooks (5) shoots the ball during an NCAA basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.

    Texas Tech's Larryn Brooks (5) shoots the ball during an NCAA basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.
    Associated Press

  Texas Tech's Recee Caldwell (4) tries to shoot the ball around Baylor's Lauren Cox (15) and Kristy Wallace (4) during an NCAA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.

    Texas Tech's Recee Caldwell (4) tries to shoot the ball around Baylor's Lauren Cox (15) and Kristy Wallace (4) during an NCAA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas.
    Associated Press

 
By PHIL TERRIGNO
Associated Press
 
 

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Kalani Brown had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 2 Baylor to a 79-61 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday, extending the Lady Bear's winning streak to 21 games.

It is the third consecutive season in which Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) has had a winning streak of at least 20 games.

Kristy Wallace scored 15 points and Nina Davis added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Baylor, which put away the game by outscoring Texas Tech 23-14 in the third period. Alexis Jones had 12 points and Khadijiah Cave finished with 10.

Larryn Brooks had 16 points and Recee Caldwell scored 13 for Texas Tech (11-11, 3-8). Brittany Brewer and Arella Guirantes grabbed eight rebounds apiece.

Baylor led 18-14 after the first period, holding the Lady Raiders to 0-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Texas Tech finished 4 of 19 from deep.

After a Texas Tech scoring drought of nearly four minutes to open the second quarter, Baylor's lead grew to 12 points. It led 35-27 at halftime despite shooting 5 of 14 from the free-throw line to that point.

Texas Tech, which last won at home against Baylor in 2011, shot slightly better against the Lady Bears (35.4 percent) than most of their opponents this season, which have been held to an average of 28.9 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: After a dominant January in which it outscored opponents by an average of 33.1 points, Baylor has carried over the momentum into February. It beat Iowa State by 31 points Wednesday night.

Texas Tech: Since beating Oklahoma State and Iowa State back to back in early January, the Lady Raiders have not won consecutive conference games.

UP NEXT

Baylor visits Texas on Monday in a matchup of teams with undefeated Big 12 records.

Texas Tech visits Texas Christian - currently 2-8 in Big 12 play - on Wednesday.

