Rozner: Here's hoping Patriots get the best of Goodell

hello

Of all the prop bets available for the Super Bowl, one of the more pedestrian offers must have gotten the attention of NFL tyrant Roger Goodell.

It's the over-under on the number of times "Deflategate" will be mentioned by the Fox announcing team during the game in Houston.

And the line has been set at 1.5.

One doubts Goodell has the natural curiosity to wonder why every scandal, controversy or cover-up carries the "gate" suffix. It never has made any sense, not since the Watergate office building was burgled in D.C. and brought down a president.

Momentary digression aside, how does this one not hit the over by halftime? This entire New England football season could have been over before it started, thanks to Dictator Goodell.

With no case, no proof and no clue, Goodell nevertheless used his unfettered powers to fine the Patriots, swipe two draft picks and suspend Tom Brady for four games.

Nothing like humiliating one of the best quarterbacks in history because he chose not to bow before the throne.

Brilliant.

It's not enough that Goodell let his personal grievance turn into an NFL soap opera, but he continues to create more debate every time he obfuscates.

It's not enough that he continues to use deception each time he speaks about the science regarding the supposedly deflated footballs.

It's not enough that he is still embarrassing himself and his league with each attempt to justify his behavior.

No reasonable person can think Goodell believes the foolishness he spews.

Now, he's pretending he can't attend a game in New England without permission from Pats owner Robert Kraft.

His personal crusade against Brady would be laughable if it hadn't been so damaging, but now he invites open chuckling from the media with answers to much simpler questions.

During his Super Bowl news conference Wednesday, Goodell was asked about making back-to-back appearances at the Georgia Dome to watch the Falcons rather than attend the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium.

"If I'm invited back to Foxborough, I will come," Goodell said. "I have no doubt that if I wanted to come up to a Patriots game, and I asked Mr. Kraft, he would welcome me back. That's up to him."

That's up to him.

This is a lie, plain and simple. The King of Football does not have to ask an owner's permission to attend any NFL game. He goes wherever he wants whenever he wants.

Here's hoping he's forced to attend the opener in New England in seven months with the Pats raising another banner.

Yeah, the commish tried to derail the New England football season with Brady's suspension, but the Patriots survived. Brady has been as good as ever and New England has a chance to set all sorts of Super Bowl records.

And wouldn't it be sweet if Goodell had to hand the trophy to Kraft, Brady and Bill Belichick?

Nothing against Matt Ryan and the Falcons, who've had a great season and possess an intimidating offense, but the perfect ending to this manufactured NFL nightmare would be a dream come true for Brady.

Win the Super Bowl. Win the MVP. Grab the trophies in Goodell's face and scream into the microphone while fans chant Goodell's name in less-than-flattering fashion.

In spite of every way in which Goodell has tried to ruin New England, the Pats have the best franchise, best owner, best coach, and best quarterback. And maybe all of the above are the best in NFL history.

All while Roger Goodell is a laughingstock around sports.

No player, no coach, no owner can ever again trust him to treat a case fairly, and no fan can ever look at the emperor again and think him dressed in fine clothing.

Even at $30 million a year, Goodell doesn't have enough money to buy back his reputation.

And win or lose, Sunday night the Pats will cement his legacy.

brozner@dailyherald.com

• Hear Barry Rozner on WSCR 670-AM and follow him @BarryRozner on Twitter.