updated: 2/4/2017 5:12 PM

Lombard Winter Carnival equals fun for kids

  Kristian Hall, 7, of Lombard is all smiles after getting her face painted at the Winter Carnaval Saturday at Sunset Knolls Park in Lombard.

      Kristian Hall, 7, of Lombard is all smiles after getting her face painted at the Winter Carnaval Saturday at Sunset Knolls Park in Lombard.
    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

  Cara Kasey, 7, of Lombard plays the frog hop game during the Winter Carnival at Sunset Knoll Recreation Center in Lombard Saturday.

      Cara Kasey, 7, of Lombard plays the frog hop game during the Winter Carnival at Sunset Knoll Recreation Center in Lombard Saturday.
    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Lombard Park District's Winter Carnival isn't exactly the Super Bowl, but for many of its young visitors on Saturday afternoon it was almost as good.

Yes, it will be fun watching Tom Brady and Lady Gaga on the 55-incher in the family room, but it's not too bad watching someone make a balloon dog especially for you, or having someone paint your face or, better still, getting to work with mom and dad on a craft project.

And, of course, watching the Falcons and Patriots play in Houston pales in comparison to the chance to participate in some of your own carnival games such as "cover the spot" and "frog hop" for a couple hours at the Sunset Knoll Recreation Center.

Bill Belichick and Matt Ryan may be thinking about what it will be like to hoist the Super Bowl trophy on Sunday, but kids at the carnival were already able to collect small toys and candy and pencils when they won their contests.

And they didn't have to sit through any commercials to do it.

