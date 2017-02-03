Worker killed while working on surburban Chicago tower

GENEVA, Ill. -- A maintenance worker has been killed while working in a suburban Chicago tower.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesman Scott Allen says the worker was crushed in an aerial lift while working on a sign at Geneva Commons, a strip mall in Geneva.

Geneva Police Cmdr. Julie Nash said authorities responded to the scene for an "industrial accident" around noon Friday. The circumstances of the accident were not immediately revealed.

Kane Coroner Rob Russell was at the scene of the accident. The name of the victim hasn't been released pending notification of his family.