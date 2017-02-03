Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 2/3/2017 5:10 PM

Worker killed while working on surburban Chicago tower

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GENEVA, Ill. -- A maintenance worker has been killed while working in a suburban Chicago tower.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesman Scott Allen says the worker was crushed in an aerial lift while working on a sign at Geneva Commons, a strip mall in Geneva.

Geneva Police Cmdr. Julie Nash said authorities responded to the scene for an "industrial accident" around noon Friday. The circumstances of the accident were not immediately revealed.

Kane Coroner Rob Russell was at the scene of the accident. The name of the victim hasn't been released pending notification of his family.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account