Toby Keith to perform at Naperville's Ribfest

Toby Keith will return to Naperville on June 30 to perform on opening night of the Exchange Club's annual Ribfest celebration. Paul Natkin/WireImage.com

Country music star Toby Keith will return to Naperville to perform June 30 on opening night of the Exchange Club's 30th annual Ribfest celebration in Knoch Park near downtown.

He previously performed at Naperville's Last Fling celebration in 1997.

Keith, who writes, sings and produces many of his songs, has sold more than 40 million albums and his tours have attracted more than a million fans each year for more than a decade. He has received Artist of the Decade nods from Billboard and the American Country Music Awards, as well as the ACM's Career Achievement honor.

He was inducted in 2015 to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City and was named Songwriter/Artist of the Decade by the Nashville Songwriters Association International.

The four-day Ribfest celebration, which will run this year from June 30 to July 3, is produced by the Naperville Exchange Club in cooperation with the city and park district. Over the past 29 years, organizers have donated more than $15 million to more than 50 local agencies working to prevent and eliminate child abuse and domestic violence.

