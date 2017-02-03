Breaking News Bar
 
Following social media post, two write-ins file for Arlington Heights board

Christopher Placek
 
 

Two write-in candidates have filed to run for Arlington Heights village board, making the once-uncontested race competitive.

Richard Baldino and Mark Walker are both seeking a full 4-year term on the board, according to Village Clerk Becky Hume. Both candidates submitted paperwork to be write-in candidates by Thursday's end-of-the-day deadline at the Cook County Clerk's office.

They will face three incumbent trustees -- Bert Rosenberg, Tom Glasgow and Jim Tinaglia -- and one newcomer, Joe Favia, whose names will be on the ballot.

Some residents this week said they plan to attend next Monday's village board meeting to publicly ask Favia to withdraw from the race, following recent social media postings of his that they view as derogatory.

Favia said he has no plans to withdraw. Favia's post on his brother's Facebook page was an internet meme picture from the Jan. 21 women's march in Washington, D.C.

Favia told the Daily Herald this week he respects women and meant the posting to be humorous.

