Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/3/2017 3:57 PM

Worker crushed to death working on tower sign at Geneva Commons

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Emergency personnel work at the clock tower in Geneva Commons Friday following an "industrial accident" that left one person dead.

      Emergency personnel work at the clock tower in Geneva Commons Friday following an "industrial accident" that left one person dead.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Emergency personnel work Friday afternoon at the clock tower in Geneva Commons. The Kane County coroner's office said it was called to the shopping center for a deceased subject.

      Emergency personnel work Friday afternoon at the clock tower in Geneva Commons. The Kane County coroner's office said it was called to the shopping center for a deceased subject.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Emergency personnel work at Geneva Commons Friday after one person died in an "industrial accident."

      Emergency personnel work at Geneva Commons Friday after one person died in an "industrial accident."
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Emergency personnel and Kane County Coroner Rob Russell, right, were at the Geneva Commons Friday afternoon following the death of a person at the clock tower.

      Emergency personnel and Kane County Coroner Rob Russell, right, were at the Geneva Commons Friday afternoon following the death of a person at the clock tower.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Emergency personnel were at Geneva Commons Friday afternoon following an "industrial accident" that left one person dead.

      Emergency personnel were at Geneva Commons Friday afternoon following an "industrial accident" that left one person dead.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration Office has opened an investigation into a worker who was crushed to death while working on a tower sign at Geneva Commons Friday.

"A worker was crushed while he was in his aerial lift while he was working on a sign," said OHSA spokesman Scott Allen.

"OHSA has opened an investigation. We do have two OHSA compliance officers at the scene. We're conducting interviews with potential witnesses, the employer and employees."

The Kane County coroner's office said it received a call from Geneva police around 12:30 p.m. to respond to the shopping center off Randall Road for a "deceased subject." The office did not have any immediate additional information.

Geneva Police Cmdr. Julie Nash, who is the department spokeswoman, said authorities responded to the scene for an "industrial accident." Nash did not have additional information but said authorities would be releasing a statement later Friday.

Geneva Fire Department representatives and Coroner Rob Russell had been at the scene and not immediately available.

Emergency personnel at the scene were observed removing a body from the area at about 3 p.m.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account