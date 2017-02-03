Worker crushed to death working on tower sign at Geneva Commons

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration Office has opened an investigation into a worker who was crushed to death while working on a tower sign at Geneva Commons Friday.

"A worker was crushed while he was in his aerial lift while he was working on a sign," said OHSA spokesman Scott Allen.

"OHSA has opened an investigation. We do have two OHSA compliance officers at the scene. We're conducting interviews with potential witnesses, the employer and employees."

The Kane County coroner's office said it received a call from Geneva police around 12:30 p.m. to respond to the shopping center off Randall Road for a "deceased subject." The office did not have any immediate additional information.

Geneva Police Cmdr. Julie Nash, who is the department spokeswoman, said authorities responded to the scene for an "industrial accident." Nash did not have additional information but said authorities would be releasing a statement later Friday.

Geneva Fire Department representatives and Coroner Rob Russell had been at the scene and not immediately available.

Emergency personnel at the scene were observed removing a body from the area at about 3 p.m.