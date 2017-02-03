Breaking News Bar
 
Theater
updated: 2/3/2017 11:30 AM

5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video "Groundhog Day" clip

    Video: "Groundhog Day" clip

  • Groundhog Days returns to Woodstock this weekend.

    Groundhog Days returns to Woodstock this weekend.
    Courtesy of Groundhog Days

 
Daily Herald staff report

Woodstock celebrates Groundhog Days, the Morton Arboretum welcomes pups to its trails and bucking bulls take the ring at Hoffman Estates' Sears Centre. Here are a few ideas for the weekend ahead. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Groundhog Days

Catch screenings of the acclaimed 1993 Harold Ramis film comedy "Groundhog Day," take walking tours of filming sites, go bowling and more as part of the annual Groundhog Days this week at locations near the Woodstock Opera House, 121 E. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Prices vary by event. (815) 334-2620 or woodstockgroundhog.org. Through Sunday, Feb. 5.

Professional Championship Bullriders Tour World Finale XI

See world-class barrel racing and other competitions at the Professional Champion Bullriders Tour World Finale XI this weekend at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $18-$55; $10-$12 youth. (847) 649-2270 or searscentre.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4.

Dog Admission Day at Morton Arboretum

Take Fido on a nature walk Saturday for Dog Admission Day at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $14; $12 seniors; $9 youth ages 2 to 17; $5 dog admission (includes bandanna). (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 7 a.m. to sunset Saturday, Feb. 4.

Billy Gardell at Genesee Theatre

Billy Gardell performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Billy Gardell performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Saturday, Feb. 4. - Courtesy of Jason Cohen/Comedy Central

Laugh along with actor and comedian Billy Gardell ("Mike & Molly") when he performs standup on Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $38-$55. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Super Bowl LI party at Arcada Theatre

Watch the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots battle it out at Super Bowl LI on the Arcada Theatre's 40-foot screen at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Admission is free. Beer and a variety of food will be available for purchase. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account