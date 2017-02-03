5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

hello

Woodstock celebrates Groundhog Days, the Morton Arboretum welcomes pups to its trails and bucking bulls take the ring at Hoffman Estates' Sears Centre. Here are a few ideas for the weekend ahead. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Groundhog Days

Catch screenings of the acclaimed 1993 Harold Ramis film comedy "Groundhog Day," take walking tours of filming sites, go bowling and more as part of the annual Groundhog Days this week at locations near the Woodstock Opera House, 121 E. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Prices vary by event. (815) 334-2620 or woodstockgroundhog.org. Through Sunday, Feb. 5.

Professional Championship Bullriders Tour World Finale XI

See world-class barrel racing and other competitions at the Professional Champion Bullriders Tour World Finale XI this weekend at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $18-$55; $10-$12 youth. (847) 649-2270 or searscentre.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4.

Dog Admission Day at Morton Arboretum

Take Fido on a nature walk Saturday for Dog Admission Day at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $14; $12 seniors; $9 youth ages 2 to 17; $5 dog admission (includes bandanna). (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 7 a.m. to sunset Saturday, Feb. 4.

Billy Gardell at Genesee Theatre

Billy Gardell performs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Saturday, Feb. 4. - Courtesy of Jason Cohen/Comedy Central

Laugh along with actor and comedian Billy Gardell ("Mike & Molly") when he performs standup on Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $38-$55. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Super Bowl LI party at Arcada Theatre

Watch the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots battle it out at Super Bowl LI on the Arcada Theatre's 40-foot screen at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Admission is free. Beer and a variety of food will be available for purchase. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.