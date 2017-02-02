Images: #TBT Gallery remembers February 1980

The suburbs and city of Chicago were busy in February 1980.

Buffalo Grove High School was staging "My Fair Lady," soap opera stars hit a suburban mall and kids enjoyed the winter weather in Palatine by playing in the snow and competing in a friendly game of ice hockey.

Presidential candidates -- including Ronald Reagan -- campaigned in the Northwest suburbs that month, and Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne was confronted with a bitter firefighters strike, which lasted from Feb. 14 to March 7, 1980. Sadly, during that time 24 people died in fires in Chicago.

Fashion in the '80s will always be iconic, and in 1980, we revisited the preppy look. Velvet, lace and tweed also became popular trends with women, not only in the suburbs, but all over the country.

Daily Herald file photo Students at Patton Elementary School in Arlington Heights hold memorabilia to be auctioned for a fundraiser in February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo "My Fair Lady" actors prepared for their musical at Buffalo Grove High School in February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Suburban fashion in February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Suburban fashion in February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Suburban fashion in February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Chicago's first and only firefighters strike began Feb. 14, 1980 and lasted until March 7, 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Chicago's first and only firefighters strike began Feb. 14, 1980 and lasted until March 7, 1980, which proved a challenge to Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne, right.

Daily Herald file photo Julia Child is photographed in Chicago during February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo A cooking class is well attended in Buffalo Grove during February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo A cooking class is well attended in Buffalo Grove during February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo The Pickwick Theatre organ is displayed in downtown Park Ridge in February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Children play in the snow in Palatine during February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo A self-defense class is taught at the Lions Park Recreational Center in Mount Prospect during February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo A self-defense class is taught at the Lions Park Recreational Center in Mount Prospect during February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Youngsters play hockey in a Palatine park during February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Soap opera stars make an appearance at a suburban mall in February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan addresses reporters' questions on the campaign trail in February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan enters the O'Hare International Airport terminal in February of 1980.

Daily Herald file photo Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan addresses reporters' questions in Chicago on the campaign trail in February of 1980.