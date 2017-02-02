Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 2/2/2017 4:26 PM

Oswego man laid to rest as police continue search for his killer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Matthew Lange, who was killed Friday outside Scullen Middle School in Naperville, was laid to rest Thursday. Police are still trying to find his killer.

    Matthew Lange, who was killed Friday outside Scullen Middle School in Naperville, was laid to rest Thursday. Police are still trying to find his killer.

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

As Matthew Lange's friends and family paid their final respects at his funeral Thursday, investigators say they're still searching for clues in the Oswego man's Friday slaying.

Police said the 37-year-old assistant professor of psychology at the Lewis University Romeoville campus was shot in the head multiple times at 7:19 p.m. as he sat in his car and waited to pick up his son from a Polish culture class at Scullen Middle School in Naperville. Police have said they believe Lange was targeted.

A $5,000 reward was offered Monday for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Naperville police Cmdr. Lou Cammiso said Thursday that investigators have not developed or detained a person of interest in the case.

"We have had some tips that we are tracking down, but nothing to report at this time as far as results on those tips," Cammiso said.

Will County prosecutors also had nothing new to report Thursday.

Barbara Panczyk, principal of the Helena Modjeska Polish School, which operates on Friday nights at Scullen Middle School, said enough parents have questions to justify a meeting at 8 p.m. Friday in the cafeteria.

"I've done my best to answer them throughout the week, but there's so much we still don't know," she said.

Panczyk said she's thankful everyone in the school on the night of the shooting was involved in a reception on the opposite side of the building and didn't witness the shooting.

Panczyk said it was actually a staff member's husband who was arriving to attend the reception who noticed Lange.

"He ran in and told us something was wrong outside, that a car had its windows busted but the radio was on," she said. "That's when another staff member and I went outside and called police."

She said it made sense for Lange to be there at that time. When Lange had weekend custody, he would pick his son up at 7 p.m. on his way home from work. Otherwise, the boy would attend the school until 8:30 p.m.

Panczyk said she knew Lange's ex-wife much better than she knew Lange, due to their Polish heritage, but was heartbroken nonetheless.

"I knew Matthew Lange to be a very quiet and polite gentleman, so this was a terrible tragedy," she said. "I hope they can catch who did this so everyone can have peace."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account