Memories of Whitney Houston haunt stage version of 'The Bodyguard'

There's an odd artistic battle of one pop diva imitating another in "The Bodyguard."

The late Whitney Houston made her film debut in the 1992 movie playing Rachel Marron, an imperiled pop star menaced by a deadly stalker. In the stage musical adaptation, now making its Chicago debut at the Oriental Theatre, Canadian R&B star Deborah Cox takes on the seemingly impossible task of competing with Houston's go-for-broke vocals, which had the added advantage of being fine-tuned in a pristine studio setting.

And Cox has to do it night after night, for eight shows a week.

That's why you might detect some caution in Cox's otherwise polished take on Houston's beloved power ballads "I Have Nothing" or "I Will Always Love You." Cox has to vocally carry so much of "The Bodyguard" that it makes sense that some other interpolated Houston songs -- including "Saving All My Love" and "All at Once" -- have been judiciously given to the fine Jasmin Richardson as Rachel's outshined sister, Nicki.

The vocals aren't the problem, however, in this thoroughly professional, if oddly passionless production. The problem rests with a weak script by Academy Award-winning "Birdman" writer Alexander Dinelaris.

In the title role originated by Kevin Costner, Judson Mills smolders as Marron's handsome new bodyguard Frank Farmer. Yet, Mills and Cox, hamstrung by the script, don't give off much in the way of romantic sparks.

Lawrence Kasdan's original "Bodyguard" screenplay seemed to be written around Houston's lack of acting experience. So the early battles between Marron and Farmer over her safety fail to satisfy.

On stage, "The Bodyguard" emanates a by-the-numbers feel of a jukebox musical capitalizing on Houston's hits. Still, it's a slickly packaged show thanks to Karen Bruce's high-energy choreography in director Thea Sharrock's efficiently flashy production. There's also plenty of eye candy throughout with male backup dancers (and Jorge Paniagua as The Stalker) all clearly being die-hard gym devotees.

You have to wonder what's going on in Cox's head when she sings "I decided long ago, never to walk in anyone's shadows" for Houston's "Greatest Love of All." But since Houston is no longer around to give voice to her still-beloved hits, it's admirable that Cox and others are brave enough to briefly step into her shoes.