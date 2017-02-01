Some question Arlington Heights candidate's social media post

Some Arlington Heights residents are questioning a village board candidate's recent social media postings they view as derogatory.

One of the postings made by Joe Favia, a local dentist seeking a 4-year trustee term, made light of the women's marches the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Favia posted an internet meme picture of marchers that included the message, "In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking, than Michelle Obama did in 8 years." Favia posted the picture to his brother's Facebook wall with the message, "Hilarious!!!"

Reached at his dental office Wednesday, Favia said he respects women and had no intention of "fat shaming."

He said the posting was meant to be humorous, but admitted in the future he would alter what he puts on social media.

"It was a personal post between my brother and I. Obviously I understand what is on Facebook is for everybody and that's fine, but there was nothing with ill intent or any malice at all," Favia said. "My humor won't change, but what I post most definitely will."

That post has since been removed from Favia's brother's Facebook wall.

Lauree Harp, a community volunteer who often works on village political campaigns, said she and other residents plan to attend next Monday's village board meeting to call for Favia to withdraw from the race.

"This is not an individual -- who mocks and mimics women -- that I see is a person to represent our village," said Harp, who attended the women's march Jan. 21 in downtown Chicago.

Favia, who is in an uncontested race for village board with three incumbent trustees, said he has no plans to withdraw.

Mayor Tom Hayes, who also is unopposed in his re-election campaign, said Favia isn't yet an elected trustee, but that he will soon "have to learn what to say and do" online.

"We live in different times now with social media, and you have to be careful of the things you put in print, electronically, on Facebook or email," Hayes said. "All people have to learn, but especially public servants."

Hayes said he planned to talk to Favia about the social media post.

