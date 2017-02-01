Baxter & Woodman's Bappert receives Certified Energy Manager status

Baxter & Woodman, Inc. in Crystak Lake announced Joseph F. Bappert has attained the status of Certified Energy Manager. The Certified Energy Manager accreditation recognizes individuals who have demonstrated high levels of experience, competence, proficiency, and ethical fitness in the energy management profession.

The Certified Energy Manager certification program is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and is administered by the Association of Energy Engineers.

Bappert has extensive experience in automation, controls and process engineering. His knowledge of hydraulics, pneumatics, HVAC, facilities management, and information technology allows him to provide unique complex system design solutions.

As a CEM, Joe will focus on identifying forward-thinking, sustainable energy management solutions to minimize energy costs and mitigate environmental effects for our clients.