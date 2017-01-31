Two dogs stolen from Arlington Heights shop

This Shih Tzu-Poodle mix is one of two dogs stolen Monday from a pet shop in Arlington Heights, police said. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

This Havanese is one of two dogs stolen Monday from a pet shop in Arlington Heights, police said. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Arlington Heights police are looking for two people suspected of stealing two designer dogs from a pet shop, officials said Tuesday.

Police said the dogs, a Shih Tzu-Poodle mix and a Havanese, were taken from the Happiness is Pets store, 15 W. Golf Road, at 5:57 p.m. Monday. Both dogs, which weigh under 3 pounds, are valued at $2,065 each.

According to a police department crime alert sent Tuesday, a man and a woman came into the store and told the clerk they were interested in buying a dog. While the couple was playing with one of the dogs in the pen, they asked to see a second dog.

One of the dogs defecated, so the clerk moved the couple and the dogs to a different pen and left them alone to retrieve a mop. When the clerk returned, neither the couple nor the dogs were in the pen or the store, police said.

Authorities said the clerk ran out of the store but couldn't find the suspects.

The man and women are described as being in their early 20s and of Middle Eastern or Indian decent. The man is about 5-foot-6-inches tall. No video surveillance of the couple is available.

Both dogs have microchips for identification purposes.

Anyone with information should call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP or submit an anonymous tip by texting keyword 847AHPD to 847411. Callers and texters can be anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

