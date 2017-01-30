Distracted driving, alcohol blamed for rise in Lake County homicides

Lake County authorities say distracted driving and alcohol are the primary reasons behind a rise in the number of homicides in 2016.

The increase occurred even though the county saw a drop in the number of criminal homicides in the past year, authorities said.

Overall, there were 25 homicides last year, according to the data. That's up from 20 in 2015 but less than the 27 reported in 2014.

Crashes resulting in a homicide rose from five in 2015 to 11 in 2016, according to figures released by the Lake County coroner's office.

Lake County Undersheriff Raymond Rose said most of the vehicular homicides involved distracted driving or alcohol, and that further education is needed to combat these issues. "It's clear to us that crashes are up, not only at the county level but also at the state level," Rose said. "There needs to be a renewed focus on how we are looking at this."

A homicide is legally defined as one person causing the death of another. A criminal homicide is a homicide committed by a person with a criminal intent.

Of the 25 homicides in 2016, 11 involved a vehicle, 10 involved a gun or other violent means, and four were drug-induced. Of the 10 violent homicides, three were police-involved shootings later deemed justified. There were 13 violent homicides in 2015, records show -- 11 shootings, one beating death, and a murder-suicide.

"I'm glad the number of violent crimes in Lake County continue to trend downward, especially considering the increase in violence in the Chicago area," Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim said, adding the root cause of the county's homicides are related to "gangs, drugs and domestic violence issues."

There were three police-involved homicides:

• Charles J. Hollstein, 38, of Zion was shot and killed Jan. 6 after he struggled with two Zion police officers. Hollstein resisted officers after he was spotted taking photographs of local schools, authorities said. Police attempted to use a stun gun and pepper spray, but the measures were ineffective, authorities said. Hollstein was shot and killed after attempting to take a handgun from the holster of an officer, authorities said.

• Gerald R. Boyes Jr. died in a shootout with police outside an Antioch Township bar April 16. Boyes, 53, of Florida, was shot multiple times by Lake County and McHenry County sheriff's deputies attempting to arrest him. He also shot himself once in the head. He was wanted for the April 11 Kentucky murders of his father and his father's longtime girlfriend. Investigators said Boyes refused to surrender and threatened police with a pistol.

• Michael R. Musson, 22, of Grayslake was shot and killed by a Round Lake police officer Sept. 2. Authorities said Musson was pounding on townhouse doors on the 0-100 block of North Macgillis Drive in Round Lake when police confronted him. He was shot during a physical struggle with officers, authorities said.

Two high-profile criminal homicides were the deaths of 59-year-old Karen Lotz of Barrington and 30-year-old David Gorski of Libertyville.

Police said Karen Lotz was shot by her husband, Larry Lotz, 66, after an argument over a coffee maker Jan. 15.

Larry Lotz tried to escape the argument by heading to an area above his garage to be alone, but Karen Lotz used a key to enter the office. He fired four rounds from a .45-caliber pistol and struck her three times, including once in the head, prosecutors said.

Lotz has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He is free after posting 10 percent of his $3 million bail. No trial date has been set.

Gorski was found shot to death behind the wheel of his car on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville on Dec 23, authorities said.

Kenneth S. Seplak, 37, of the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive in Round Lake Beach, is accused of killing Gorski and stalking a woman Gorski was seen with at a movie theater in Vernon Hills that night, authorities said.

Seplak is free after posting the required 10 percent of his $3 million bail. A trial date will be set after his arraignment Feb. 8.