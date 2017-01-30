Reward issued in fatal Naperville shooting

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a 37-year-old Oswego man outside Scullen Middle School on Friday night.

Police said Matthew Lange, an assistant professor of psychology at the Lewis University Romeoville campus, was shot multiple times in the head at 7:19 p.m. Friday as he sat in his car and waited to pick up his son from a Polish culture class.

Naperville Cmdr. Lou Cammiso said Monday that police believe Lange was targeted.

"We have not seen any evidence of this being a random robbery or a road rage type incident," he said.

He said police are tracking several leads that have been called in during the weekend.

"We're really counting on help from the public on this one," Cammiso said. "We're hoping someone out there saw or heard something."

Following an autopsy Monday, DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen said the preliminary cause of Lange's death was "multiple gunshot wounds."

A statement posted on Scullen's website over the weekend said the Indian Prairie Unit District 204 crisis team was available Monday morning to help any students who may be struggling with the news. Counselors will remain in place "for as long as needed."

Cammiso said several officers also were present during Monday morning drop-off to make students and parents feel more comfortable.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.