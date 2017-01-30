Husky attacked by pit bull in Round Lake Park dies

A dog involved in a fight with a pit bull Saturday in Round Lake Park has died, authorities said Monday.

Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said the Siberian husky died at a local veterinary clinic from a broken neck suffered when it was attacked by a loose pit bull at 4 p.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of Grandview Drive.

Filenko said the pit bull involved in the attack has not been located, and officers continue to investigate.

"We have contacted animal control and are speaking with known pit bull owners in the area," he said.

According to witnesses, the pit bull was running loose Saturday afternoon when attacked the husky, injuring it and its owner, a 68-year-old Round Lake Park woman.

After the attack, an unidentified woman arrived and walked the dog south on Grandview Drive away from the scene.

The husky's owner was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was treated and later released for cuts to her hands and wrists.

Police officers searched the area Saturday and Sunday trying to locate the pit bull. Investigators believe the dog might be from neighboring Hainesville, Filenko said Sunday.

"If we locate the animal and its owner, there will be charges," he added.

Anyone with information about the attack or the dog is asked to call Round Lake Police at (847) 270-9111.