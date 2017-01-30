Hengli America to move headquarters to Bolingbrook

hello

COURTESY OF NAI HIFFMAN China's largest hydraulic manufacturer, Hengli America LLC, said Monday it acquired a building at 580 Crossroads in Bolingbrook that will become its U.S. headquarters

BOLINGBROOK -- China's largest hydraulic manufacturer, Hengli America LLC, said Monday it acquired a building at 580 Crossroads in Bolingbrook that will become its U.S. headquarters.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Spokesmen for NAI Hiffman, which represented Hengli in the transaction, and Hengli, did not immediately respond to questions regarding when the company would move and how many employees would be involved for operations at the new headquarters.

The 46,289-square-foot facility will be home to Hengli's U.S. headquarters and serve as Hengli's American testing and distribution facility, which will employ 30 staff members now and additional staff in five years. The facility includes about 12,000 square feet of office space, 5 dock doors, 2 drive-in-doors and sits on a 3.16-acre parcel with prime I-55 frontage.

Established in 1990, Hengli is China's largest hydraulics manufacturer and provides global customers with hydraulic transmission and control solutions.

Perry Higa, senior vice president with NAI Hiffman's Corporate Services Group, represented Hengli America LLC in the transaction and completed negotiations within two months of identifying the property.