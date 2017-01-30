AFC holds on to defeat NFC 20-13 in Pro Bowl

AFC tight end Travis Kelce (87), of the Kansas City Chiefs, runs into the enzone for a touchdown ahead of NFC free safety Harrison Smith (22), of the Minnesota Vikingsduring the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

AFC cornerback Aqib Talib (21), of the Denver Broncos and safety Eric Weddle (32), of the Baltimore Ravens, attempt to intercept pass intended for NFC wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants, during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins (8), of the Washington Redskins, runs with the ball, during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

AFC honorary captains Jerome Bettis, former of the Pittsburg Steelers and Ray Lewis, formerly with the Baltimore Ravens raise the Pro Bowl trophy, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC defeated the NFC 20-13. Associated Press

AFC Lorenzo Alexander (57) of the Buffalo Bills, intercepts a pass intended for NFC tight end Jimmy Graham (88), of the Seattle Seahawks, during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC defeated the NFC 20-13. Associated Press

NFC linebacker Bobby Wagner (54), of the Seattle Seahawks congratulates defensive end Michael Bennett (72), of the Seattle Seahawks, after Bennett sacked AFC quarterback Andy Dalton (14), of the Cincinnati Bengals, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. To the right is NFC interior lineman Gerald McCoy (93), of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Associated Press

NFC quarterback Dak Prescott (4), of the Dallas Cowboys, looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

AFC quarterback Alex Smith (11), of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

AFC quarterback Andy Dalton (14), of the Cincinnati Bengals, looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

AFC outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) of the Buffalo Bills, and tight end Travis Kelce (87), of the Kansas City Chiefs, raise the MVP trophy following the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC defeated the NFL 20-13. Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Andy Dalton completed 10 of 12 passes for 100 yards and engineered two scoring drives to help lead the AFC to a 20-13 victory over the NFC in the Pro Bowl on Sunday night.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback threw a 23-yard touchdown pass late in the first half to Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who finished with three catches for 36 yards and was selected the game's offensive MVP. Dalton then guided the offense down the field to set up Justin Tucker's 38-yard field to put the AFC ahead 17-7 midway through the third quarter.

In an NFL all-star game that mostly lacked spectacular play on either side, the AFC put together just enough scoring drives and then held on to preserve a win.

It marked the return to the AFC vs. NFC matchup after the NFL used a format the last three years in which teams were drafted among the Pro Bowl players by designated captains.

The NFC had a chance to tie or take the lead in the waning moments, but Kirk Cousins' pass to Jimmy Graham went off the Seattle tight end's hands and was intercepted at the AFC 2-yard line by Buffalo linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who lateralled the ball to Denver's Aqib Talib on the return that ended at the NFC 12 to end the threat.

Alexander was selected the game's most outstanding defensive player.

This was the first time the Pro Bowl was played in Orlando, and the ending certainly didn't disappoint the 60,834 fans who packed Camping World Stadium.

New Orleans' Drew Brees completed 10 of 19 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown to lead the NFC. Kansas City's Alex Smith, the starter for the AFC, completed six of eight passes for 74 yards and one touchdown.

In a first half defined by big plays and key interceptions, the AFC was able to come up with one more play to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.

The NFC should have had 17 points in the first half, but a decision to not a kick a chip-shot field goal and an interception in the end zone denied the squad of points during the first two quarters.

Dalton's scoring strike to Kelce put the AFC ahead 14-7 with 1:40 remaining in the second quarter. The touchdown was set up by a 36-yard punt return by the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill to the NFC 38.

Brees had a 47-yard pass to Doug Baldwin earlier in the second quarter that had tied the game at 7, making up for being intercepted by Buffalo's Stephon Gilmore in the back of the end zone a possession earlier.

Smith put the AFC on the board first when he found Tennessee's Delanie Walker for a 26-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

