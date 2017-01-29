Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 1/29/2017 9:50 AM

Chicago police chief says he's had kidney transplant offers

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says some of his own officers and citizens alike have offered to donate a kidney to him since he disclosed that he's on a kidney transplant waiting list.

After nearly fainting at a Friday news conference, Johnson announced that he's had a kidney condition for decades and is now awaiting a transplant.

He said Saturday that since he made that disclosure, citizens have called 911 to give their information for possibly becoming a kidney donor for him.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2kFFYJI ) Johnson says those kind offers have given him "a humbling, humbling feeling."

Johnson says he was diagnosed with an ailment that causes an acute inflammation of the kidney at age 25 when he underwent testing while applying to become a Chicago police officer.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account