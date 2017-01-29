Suspected pit bull attacks dog in Round Lake Park

hello

Police in North suburban Round Lake Park are searching for a dog believed to be a pit bull that got loose Saturday afternoon and attacked another dog, leaving it and its owner injured.

The attack occurred about 4 p.m. Saturday as a 68-year-old Round Lake Park woman walked her Siberian husky in the 300 block of Grandview Drive, police said.

"The husky's owner tried to separate the animals and in turn got several lacerations on her hand and wrist that were caused, as she described it, by her own dog," Round Lake Police Chief George Filenko said Sunday.

An unidentified woman arrived and removed the aggressive dog, walking south from the scene, Filenko said. The husky's owner and other witnesses described the dog as a black pit bull, he added.

The 68-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was treated and later released. Her dog, which suffered injuries to its ear and elsewhere, was being taken for veterinary care, Filenko said.

Police officers searched the area Saturday and Sunday trying to locate the dog involved in the attack, which Filenko described as "obviously dangerous." Investigators believe the dog might be from neighboring Hainesville, he added.

If the dog is found, he said, it will be taken to Lake County Animal Care and Control for observation and to determine if it is up to date on its shots.

"If we locate the animal and its owner, there will be charges," Filenko said.

Anyone with information about the attack or the dog is asked to call Round Lake Police at (847) 270-9111.