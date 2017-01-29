Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Volo man arrested after threatening deputies with knife

  • Arthur A. Cal, 35, of Volo, was arrested after authorities say he threatened two Lake County Sheriff's deputies with a knife on Jan. 28, 2017

Daily Herald report

A Volo man was in custody at the Lake County jail Sunday after authorities say he threatened two sheriff's deputies with a knife Saturday as they responded to a domestic disturbance.

Arthur A. Cal, 35, faces three felony counts of aggravated assault stemming from the altercation, which began when deputies responded to the 200 block of Terra Firma Lane in Volo for a domestic call.

Sheriff's police said deputies arrived to find Cal intoxicated and armed with a knife. When they began speaking to him, he waved the knife and said, "Come and get me," before going to a different area of the home, sheriff's police said.

Deputies later forced entry to the room where Cal was still armed with the knife. After he refused to put the knife down, a Taser was deployed and Cal was arrested without injury to him or sheriff's deputies, the sheriff's office said.

Cal, who faces up to three years in prison if convicted of the assault charges, was being held Sunday on $20,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

