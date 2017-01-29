Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/29/2017 1:23 PM

Armed man robs Arlington Heights video game store

Arlington Heights police are seeking a man who robbed the GameStop store, 214 E. Rand Road, at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police said the man entered the store at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, showed a handgun and demanded money from two employees at the cash register.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, police said, he ordered the workers into an employee bathroom, took their cellphones and told them not to leave. He left the cellphones at the cash register before walking out of the store, police said.

The robber was described as a black man standing approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a black ski mask, a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan work boots and dark gloves.

