updated: 1/29/2017 1:55 PM

Arlington Hts. man dies after car falls on top of him

A 52-year-old Arlington Heights man was killed Saturday after the car he was fixing in his driveway fell off its jack and onto him.

George Schober, of the 300 block of North Pine Avenue, was pronounced dead at 4:14 p.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Arlington Heights police Sgt. Gary Kaminsky said Schober apparently was working on a vehicle's brakes and had lifted it up using a scissor jack. It appears the car fell off the jack and onto the victim, Kaminsky said.

Schober was discovered under the car about 4 p.m., police said. It was not clear how long he was trapped under the vehicle.

