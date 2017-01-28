Work continues on southern Illinois prisoner facility

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- Work continues to transform a former youth detention center in southern Illinois into a facility for prisoners about to re-enter the community.

The Southern Illinoisan (http://bit.ly/2kpRm0v ) reports there is no firm timeline on when the former Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro will reopen as the Life Skills and Re-entry Center. It has been estimated that it will cost about $800,000 to repurpose the center.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson says the department is committed to reduce the prison population and giving offenders with tools that will help them become successful before they are released from custody.

The facility is being created to provide training, education and support people who are near the end of their sentences as part of the governor's focus on prison reform in the state.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com