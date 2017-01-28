Naperville police say shooting outside school is homicide

Naperville police are investigating the shooting death Friday night of an Oswego man in the parking lot of a middle school as a homicide.

Police Chief Bob Marshall said Saturday afternoon there is no one in custody, but he reiterated earlier statements that police do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Investigators recovered shell casings at the scene, but Marshall would not comment on any additional evidence collected.

The 37-year-old victim was at Scullen Middle School at 2815 Mistflower Lane to pick up his son. The victim's identity is being withheld until family is notified, Marshall said.

Police said the man had been shot multiple times in the head. The victim was taken to Edward Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Attempts to reach the Will County coroner's office were unsuccessful.

School officials said two outside organizations -- including one conducting a Polish class -- were meeting inside the school at the time of the shooting and an "after-school club was concluding its activity." Authorities believe the victim's son was participating in the Polish class.

Marshall said investigators had interviewed multiple people who were at the scene, but no one who actually witnessed the shooting.

The crime scene was quiet Saturday morning. Naperville patrol officers restricted entrance to the front parking lot of the middle school, where yellow crime scene tape blocked a wide section of pavement. Detectives, who investigated into the early morning hours, were not at the scene.

The affluent Tall Grass neighborhood wraps around the middle school. Residents described the neighborhood as quiet and relatively crime free.

Lucy Lane, 18, who lives in the neighborhood and once attended the middle school, said she was surprised when she heard about the shooting.

"It's a really safe neighborhood," Lane said. "There's really no crime. If anything, it's someone stole something from a front yard."

Lane said her mother warned her to be aware of her surroundings, despite the police reassurances.

"I'm just unsure because they didn't catch the guy," she said. "Everyone on Facebook was like 'Is the guy running around loose?'"

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 or Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.