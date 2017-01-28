Images: Competitive Dance, Northwest Suburban & Lake Co. teams in State Finals

See action from Saturday's prelims of the Competitive Dance State Final Competition at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington. Featured in this gallery are schools from the Northwest suburbs as well as Lake County.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Stevenson High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Lake Zurich High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Libertyville High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Fenton High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Vernon Hills High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Vernon Hills High Schoolperforms during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Wauconda High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Mundelein High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Stevenson High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Analese Demaio of Stevenson hugs assistant coach Laura Michel after their big win in the 3A division during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.