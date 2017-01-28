Breaking News Bar
 
Images: Competitive Dance, Northwest Suburban & Lake Co. teams in State Finals

See action from Saturday's prelims of the Competitive Dance State Final Competition at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington. Featured in this gallery are schools from the Northwest suburbs as well as Lake County.

Stevenson High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Libertyville High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Libertyville High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Fenton High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Fenton High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills High Schoolperforms during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Wauconda High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Wauconda High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Mundelein High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Mundelein High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Stevenson High School performs during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Analese Demaio of Stevenson hugs assistant coach Laura Michel after their big win in the 3A division during the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
Stevenson shows off their first place 3A trophy at the Competitive Dance Competition finals at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Saturday.
Paul Michna | Staff Photographer
