Congresswoman, lawyers working to free 13 detainees at O'Hare

Protests broke out at airports around the country including O'Hare International Airport, where 13 people were detained Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring refugees and green card holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country. Washington Post

Protesters gathered at O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 5 Saturday night to protest President Donald Trump's executive order barring refugees and green card holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country. Courtesy of Michelle Anderson

At least 13 people remained under detention at O'Hare International Airport Saturday evening, a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring refugees and green card holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country.

Dozens of attorneys crowded the international terminal for most of the afternoon Saturday, offering pro bono legal aid to anyone who said their family members had been held by authorities.

U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky said she was working to secure the release of the rest.

Just before 6 p.m., the first person to tell attorneys his family was detained, Mohammad Amirisefat, was reunited with his sister, brother-in-law and their 6-month-old son, who were returning from visiting family in Iran.

After more than five hours of detention, Hessameddin Noorian and his wife Zahra Amirisefat, along with their baby son Ryan, passed through the gates of O'Hare's International Terminal.

Noorian said he was interviewed a half-hour.

"They asked us to sit there, no cellphone, no call, no nothing," he said. "It was like 20 hours flight, and (we) were there for almost six hours, and I'm so tired."

Noorian said he didn't know the executive order applied to those like him who hold green cards.

"I thought as long as you have a green card, then you're safe, you're fine," Noorian said.

Asked how it felt to be detained in a country where he lives, works and had a child, Noorian said: "The only thing I could say is (it) seems something changed."

Julia Schlozman, one of the attorneys who traveled to O'Hare, helped resolve the Mohammad family's detention.

"I heard that there was a gentlemen being detained who had dual Iranian/British citizenship, and I had the idea, 'Maybe the British government has something to say about the fact that a U.K. passport is not being recognized by U.S. immigration authorities,'" Schlozman said.

Schlozman called "an emergency line" in London to see if the British authorities could follow up, and they said they would.

"I have no idea whether that had anything to do with any movement on the case, but I guess it was something," she said.

Rep. Schakowsky said after making "nonstop" phone calls, she finally reached someone at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which helped free the family who had arrived early Saturday afternoon on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany.

"It's unbelievable," she said.

As of 6 p.m., attorneys estimated there were still at least 13 people being detained. Earlier in the evening, immigration attorney Fiona McEntee said the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol would not let her see her client or honor the G-28 agreement that gave her the right to make decisions on her client's behalf.

About 150 protesters came to the international terminal to decry the executive order, eventually holding a rally outside Gate 5B.

Saturday night, attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups were in federal court in New York, arguing that Trump's executive order was unconstitutional.

Earlier Saturday, Mohammad Amerisifat worried about when his relatives, who teach at Oakton Community College and live in Park Ridge, would be released.

"The officer told me, 'go out and wait patiently,'" he said, adding that family members of both his sister and brother-in-law were constantly text messaging him for new information, though he had none to give them.

As Amerisifat was addressing reporters, another man walked up and asked attorneys for help because, he said, his wife and child had been detained as well.

The fallout grew Saturday from Trump's immigration crackdown as U.S. legal permanent residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority countries who had left the United States found they could not return for 90 days.

It was a period of limbo for an unknown number of non-American citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen now barred from the country where they were studying or had lived, perhaps for years.

A federal law enforcement official who confirmed the temporary ban said there was an exemption for foreigners whose entry is in the U.S. national interest. It was not immediately clear how that exemption might be applied. Trump's order exempts diplomats.

Those already in the U.S. with a visa or green card will be allowed to stay, according to the official, who wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the details of how Trump's order was being put in place and spoke only on condition of anonymity. Immigrant rights groups and lawyers were advising those in the U.S. with a visa or a green card to not leave the country.

Customs and Border Protection was notifying airlines about passengers whose visas had been canceled, and legal residents scheduled to fly back to the U.S. Airlines were being told to keep them off those flights.

Representatives from the Chicago Department of Aviation and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deferred questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Messages left with several agency representatives were not acknowledged Saturday.

Trump's order barred all refugees from entering the U.S. for four months and indefinitely halted any from Syria. He said the ban was needed to keep out "radical Islamic terrorists."

The next group of refugees was due to arrive in the U.S. on Monday, but the official said they would not be allowed into the country.

The president's order immediately suspended a program that last year resettled in the U.S. roughly 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice. The order singled out Syrians for the most aggressive ban, ordering that anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war, are indefinitely blocked from coming to the U.S.

"We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas," Trump said as he signed the order at the Pentagon. "We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."

Trump's ban on asylum seekers came down even as Iraqis endangered by work for the United States in their home country were mid flight to their hoped-for refuge in the United States. As a result, they and countless other refugees, their families and aid workers scrambled Saturday as Muslim travelers were turned back on arrival at U.S. airports or blocked from boarding flights to America.

Organizations including the International Refugees Assistance Project, which helps former Iraqi translators for the U.S. military and other refugees seeking entry to the United States, and other organizations aiding asylum seekers, rushed translators and lawyers to airports to try to help U.S.-approved asylum seekers already on their way to the country as Trump's ban came down.

Earlier Saturday, several groups, including the International Refugees Assistance Project, the National Immigration Law Center and the American Civil Liberties Union, filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York after two Iraqi men were detained at Kennedy International Airport and threatened with deportation even though they have valid visas to enter the United States, the complaint alleged.

One of the men was released after hours of detention, The New York Times reported Saturday afternoon.

"The situation is chaotic," said Ahmed Rehab, a spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations. "People have been turned away. People have been put in handcuffs."

Rehab added that CAIR was building a database of those detained as of Saturday morning and working to connect them with lawyers.

Added Lena F. Masri, the group's national litigation director: "There is no evidence that refugees -- the most thoroughly vetted of all people entering our nation -- are a threat to national security. This is an order that is based on bigotry, not reality."

But Trump said the halt in the refugee program was necessary to give agencies time to develop a stricter screening system. While the order did not spell out what additional steps he wants the departments of Homeland Security and State to take, the president directed officials to review the refugee application and approval process and find any more measures that could prevent those who pose a threat from using the refugee program.

The U.S. may admit refugees on a case-by-case basis during the freeze, and the government will continue to process requests from people claiming religious persecution, "provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country."

In an interview with CBN News, Trump said persecuted Christians would be given priority in applying for refugee status.

"We are going to help them," Trump said. "They've been horribly treated."

As a candidate, Trump called for a temporary ban on all Muslim immigration to the U.S. He later shifted his focus to putting in place "extreme vetting" procedures to screen people coming to the U.S. from countries with terrorism ties.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said it would challenge the constitutionality of the executive order.

During the past budget year, the U.S. accepted 84,995 refugees, including 12,587 people from Syria. President Barack Obama had set the refugee limit for this budget year at 110,000.

According to Trump's executive order, he plans to cut that to 50,000. Refugee processing was suspended in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and restarted months later.

The president's action was applauded by House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said it was "time to re-evaluate and strengthen the visa-vetting process

But many Democrats cast the measures as un-American.

"Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight as a grand tradition of America, welcoming immigrants, that has existed since America was founded has been stomped upon," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Friday.

Trump's order was signed on Holocaust Remembrance Day, which brought to mind the global effort to help refugees during World War II and its aftermath.

The order makes no mention of a plan to provide safe zones in Syria and the surrounding area. A draft of the order had directed the Pentagon and the State Department to produce a plan for safe zones in the war-torn Mideast nation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report