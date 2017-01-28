Midwest travel: Wipe out the winter blues at Woodstock's Groundhog Days

hello

Chicago

Me and my shadow

Will there be six more weeks of winter? Find out during the annual Groundhog Days, which returns to Woodstock's historic town square for a five-day fest. The Awakening of the Groundhog Ceremony at the Woodstock Opera House starts at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Then the groundhog's prognostication takes place at 7:07 a.m. Other festivities include the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, Woodstock Willie's Family Fun Day, free "Groundhog Day" movie showings, walking tours of filming sites, Woodstock Community Choir concert, Groundhog Trivia, Woodstock Willie's Beer Party, a chili cook-off, a bowling tournament, a dinner dance, a Rotary bag toss tournament, "Groundhog Tales" by storyteller Jim May and "Filming Tales" by Columbia Pictures' location manager Bob Hudgins and more. Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 1-5, in Woodstock. See woodstockgroundhog.org/ for a schedule of events.

Something to crow about

Are you still writing 4714 on your checks? It's the Year of the Rooster (4715) and Chicago's Chinatown celebrates with a Lunar New Year Parade. See marching bands, colorful floats, traditional lion dances and dragon teams and fireworks. It's the best place to experience Chinese Gung Hay Fat Choi (Happy Chinese New Year) in Chicago. 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb 5, at 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue, Chicago. Free. (224) 534-9034 or ccc-foundation.org.

Crow about the Year of the Rooster during the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade Sunday, Feb. 5. -

The Chicago Children's Museum's newest exhibit, "Once Upon a Castle," invites youngsters to create their own kingdom in a one-of-a-kind castle-themed play space. The original exhibit, which offers secret tunnels, a rope bridge, a tower, a dungeon, a throne room, a wizard's room, a kitchen, a feasting table, a market and more, is sure to set imaginations on fire. Young royalty will enjoy choosing from hundreds of custom-made costumes and props to complete their adventure. Now through May 14 at the Chicago Children's Museum at Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Exhibit is included in museum admission: $14 for adults and kids, $13 for seniors. (312) 527-1000 or chicagochildrensmuseum.org/.

Enjoy the outdoor pool at Pheasant Run Resort during the Winter Family Fun Package, running through Feb. 25. - Courtesy of Pheasant Run Resort

Need relief from cabin fever? Pheasant Run Resort offers a new Winter Family Fun Package that includes overnight accommodations for two adults and two children. Package perks include ice skating on the Pheasant Run Rink, snow-globe building, a dive-in movie, hot chocolate and a s'mores gift box, $10 in tokens to the Swamp Arcade, Bourbon Street entertainment, and a $50 food and beverage voucher. Now through Feb. 25 at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. The Winter Family Fun package is available in Golf Rooms for $149 or Tower Rooms for $159 (plus tax and resort fees) on Friday and Saturday nights. Reserve at (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com/.

Midwest

Not Fade Away

The Surf Ballroom's Winter Dance Party, which runs Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 1-4, commemorates the day the music died.

This year marks the 58th anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party that starred Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper. Now you can experience it at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Some of the events commemorating the plane crash that killed Buddy Holly include concerts, dance lessons and crash-site tours. Johnny Rogers History of Rock Show will perform at the Family Sock Hop Wednesday, Feb. 1; take '50s-style dance lessons; attend a screening of "The Real Buddy Holly Story"; enjoy the 28th Annual British Buddy Holly Society Luncheon; and dance to The Whitesidewalls, Orbison & The Everly Brothers Reimagined, The Del Shannon Show and more. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 1-4, at the Surf Ballroom & Museum, 460 N. Shore Drive, Clear Lake, Iowa. Tickets cost $115 or $125 at the door (seating sold separately). Get details and tickets at winterdanceparty.surfballroom.com/.

Cool Nordic weekend

The sixth annual Scandihoovian Winter Festival in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, offers a weekend full of cool fun: enjoy cider and cookies at the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society Open House; attend the Tomte Party with live music and Scandihoovian specials at The Grumpy Troll (additional specials for people wearing red hats); head to the Nisse Party, with a bonfire, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, as well as bowling and live music; check out the Rail Jam at Tyrol Basin Ski and Snowboard Area; plus enjoy ice skating, snow sculpting, horse-drawn sleigh rides, a snowshoe hike, a vintage snowmobile show and the Norwegian Hardanger Fiddlers. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb 3; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin. scandiwinterfest.com/