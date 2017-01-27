Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/27/2017 6:13 PM

Homeless man's death prompts outpouring of compassion in Libertyville

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Mark Santini, owner of Wholesale Carpet Designs, posts a copy of GoFundMe page created to cover funeral and burial costs for Jack Thomas, a homeless man who was found dead Monday.

      Mark Santini, owner of Wholesale Carpet Designs, posts a copy of GoFundMe page created to cover funeral and burial costs for Jack Thomas, a homeless man who was found dead Monday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mark Santini, owner of Wholesale Carpet Designs, points to where he found Jack Thomas, a homeless man who died in the alley between his business and Bauer's Party Masters Catering in Libertyville. Friends raised $10,900 in two days for a proper burial.

      Mark Santini, owner of Wholesale Carpet Designs, points to where he found Jack Thomas, a homeless man who died in the alley between his business and Bauer's Party Masters Catering in Libertyville. Friends raised $10,900 in two days for a proper burial.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • A GoFundMe page has been created to cover funeral costs for Jack Thomas, a homeless man found dead Monday between Bauer's Party Masters Catering and Wholesale Carpet Designs in Libertyville.

      A GoFundMe page has been created to cover funeral costs for Jack Thomas, a homeless man found dead Monday between Bauer's Party Masters Catering and Wholesale Carpet Designs in Libertyville.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Jack Thomas was homeless but was well known in Libertyville. He death Monday prompted an outpouring of compassion from 1986 Libertyville High School grads. $10,900 for a proper burial was raised in two days.

      Jack Thomas was homeless but was well known in Libertyville. He death Monday prompted an outpouring of compassion from 1986 Libertyville High School grads. $10,900 for a proper burial was raised in two days.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Jack Thomas, senior year, Libertyville High School 1986.

    Jack Thomas, senior year, Libertyville High School 1986.

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 

He was found dead between two buildings, a homeless man who grew up in town and had been a fixture on the streets of Libertyville for many years.

But it wasn't always that way. Jack Thomas, 48, was a high school grad with college degrees, a talkative sort who loved cars and music. He was said to be a dreamer who went to California in the mid-'90s to be discovered and returned a different person.

No one is sure what changed him. Drug use? Undiagnosed mental illness? Some other life event? But news of his passing Monday spread within minutes and triggered a remarkable outpouring of compassion from the Libertyville High School Class of 1986.

Within two days, 150 people contributed $11,000 to a GoFundMe page to make sure their old pal received a proper burial.

An adopted only child, Thomas was said to be estranged from his parents who live in another state.

"We've had a bunch of people call who want to take care of things," Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said.

Next of kin have agreed to let locals handle the arrangements, Cooper said. So though he didn't own a house in Libertyville, Thomas will be laid to rest at home.

"This was a dear friend whose life took a turn for the worse," said Peter Keefe, who met Thomas in kindergarten at Rockland School. "We knew him in a better light."

Keefe has lived in San Antonio, Texas, the past 13 years but is imbued with the fabric of his hometown, where six of his eight siblings live. He said he knew of Thomas' death within minutes of it being reported.

"In a small town, people pull together," Keefe said. "He affected a lot of lives. He's somebody we know and loved and grew up with."

Lifelong resident and classmate Joe Sweeney, who has been involved with the fundraising, recalled Thomas as a "chubby kid with buck teeth" back in fifth grade. He was super smart and always around, an affable guy who grew on people, he said.

"I got busy with life and kids and then one day, he's on the street. What happened?" Sweeney asked.

"It's just one of those things. You knew him but you didn't know his story."

The death of a homeless person often goes unnoticed, as part of a shadowy subculture many either aren't aware of or choose to ignore. Thomas had issues but was different in a good way, say those who knew him.

"The bottom line was the guy was not a bum," said Mark Santini, owner of Wholesale Carpet Designs along Milwaukee Avenue on the north end of town. For 13 years, Thomas lived under an overhang in the passage between Santini's place and the business next door.

"I knew him well. I trusted him," said Santini, who called police to report the death shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. "He managed just fine. He had just enough. He was good with that."

Cooper said Friday the cause of death is under investigation but is considered as being of natural causes.

Thomas was a familiar presence wearing a backpack and riding a bicycle around town. Some days he was in another world talking jibberish blended with periods of lucidity. But he was always there, a good guy who got lost in the shuffle, those who knew him say.

Over the years, friends looked out for him. They would slip him a bit of money, give him clothes, or buy him dinner. But he declined anything more.

"I think he'd be amazed how many people today really cared about him," said Ron Pasowicz, who managed the Dog Ear record shop when Thomas worked there in high school and college. "It's an honorable way to put a Libertyville friend to rest."

@dhmickzawislak

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account