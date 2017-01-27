Breaking News Bar
 
Fatal shooting in Naperville school lot; all kids OK

Naperville police said a man was shot and killed Friday night inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Scullen Middle School, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

ABC 7 Chicago reported that all the children in the school for late Polish classes were accounted for and all OK. The circumstances of the shooting at 2815 Mistflower Lane were not yet known.

While police are in the school's parking lot flooding it with lights, treating it as an active crime scene. ABC 7 said frustrated parents were waiting nearby as children were slowly being released.

