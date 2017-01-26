Illinois Dems delay Senate budget vote, still negotiating

hello

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Illinois Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, left, talks with Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, right, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Senate is putting the brakes on a compromise budget, plan but leaders say they still want to see it on track for a floor vote, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 201, in the nation's longest budget deadlock in decades. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP File) Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Senate is ditching its promise to vote on a compromise budget plan by the end of the month.

But the Senate president warned members to be ready to take action early next month.

Republican Leader Christine Radogno (ruh-DOHN'-yoh) of Lemont told the Senate on Thursday morning that negotiations over a far-reaching budget plan to end a nearly two-year budget deadlock continue.

Radogno and Democratic Senate President John Cullerton brokered a bipartisan deal that includes tax increases to drive down a multibillion-dollar deficit and restructures laws and regulations that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner demands to boost the economy and curb politicians' power.

Radogno had promised a floor vote by the end of January. But Cullerton told members that when the Senate returns Feb. 7 they should be "prepared to vote."