Border Patrol chief out day after Trump border fence decree

People pass graffiti along the border structure in Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities." Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The chief of the Border Patrol has left the agency that's in charge of securing America's borders with Mexico and Canada.

According to a U.S. official and a former official, Border Patrol agents have been told that Mark Morgan is no longer on the job. It's not immediately clear whether Morgan resigned or was asked to leave.

The U.S. official wasn't authorized to discuss the move before a public announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. The former official asked not to be identified before a government announcement.

Morgan's departure comes a day after President Donald Trump announced plans to build a wall at the Mexican border and hire 5,000 Border Patrol agents.