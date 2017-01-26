Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/26/2017 6:51 PM

Blagojevich's daughter hits Obama for not commuting sentence

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- A daughter of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is criticizing former President Barack Obama for not granting early release to her father, who's serving prison time for corruption.

In an emotional letter, 20-year-old Amy Blagojevich called Obama "spineless" for not commuting her father's sentence. Blagojevich's wife, Patti, posted the letter on her Facebook page.

Blagojevich is in the fourth year of a 14-year sentence on corruption convictions, including for trying to sell Obama's U.S. Senate seat after he became president.

The ex-governor petitioned Obama for a commutation, and both Amy and her sister wrote letters asking Obama to act.

Amy Blagojevich noted in the letter the emotional toll on her family over the past eight years. She lamented that Obama did and said nothing of Blagojevich's ordeal during that time.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account