2nd man free on bond in Kendall food pantry theft case

The second of two men charged with stealing money from the Kendall County Community Food Pantry is free on bond, but it is unclear when he might appear in Illinois court.

William T. Crowley, 77, was arrested on a Kendall County warrant Jan. 17 at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Maricopa County records indicate he posted $2,500 bond the next day and was released.

He appeared in Maricopa Superior Court on a "fugitive from justice" hearing Wednesday afternoon. His next court date is Feb. 15, according to public information officer Vincent Funari. Crowley is free to leave Arizona "to resolve his Illinois warrant," Funari said.

Online court records indicate he is being represented by a Maricopa County public defender. Neither she nor the Maricopa County attorney's public information officer could be reached for comment.

A phone number listed for his address is not in service.

County property records indicate Crowley and his wife, Carmella, have owned the Scottsdale property since 1989.

The warrant lists his address as Emily Court in Yorkville. But that house, owned by his son-in-law, Kenneth Spaeth, is empty and for sale.

Spaeth, who is also charged with the theft, was arrested in Sandwich. He also is free on bond. His next court date is Feb. 21.

Crowley is accused of stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 between July 1, 2013 and March 30, 2016.

Spaeth, 55, is accused of stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 between Dec. 1, 2013 and April 30, 2016.

Spaeth's wife, Maria, was the executive director of the food pantry from 2008 until early June 2016. She resigned as the investigation into missing money began, and died several weeks after resigning, of prescription medication intoxication.

The Spaeths and Crowley were volunteers. Kenneth Spaeth served as treasurer.

The cases are being handled by a special prosecutor because the Kendall County state's attorney has volunteered for the pantry and served on its board of directors.