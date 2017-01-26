Breaking News Bar
 
St. Charles woman killed by car after celebrating birthday in Florida

Daily Herald report

A St. Charles woman who had celebrated her 80th birthday at a Florida restaurant died after being struck by a car in the valet lane, the Naples Daily News reported.

Carol Ryan died Wednesday night at NCH North Naples Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened about 7:30 that evening outside the Vanderbilt Beach Resort, which houses The Turtle Club restaurant, in North Naples.

A valet employee was helping her into a Buick driven by Norman Racine, 82, of St. Charles when a BMW driven by John Rodd Glancy, 66, of North Naples rear-ended the Buick and then struck both Ryan and the valet, according to the report.

Glancy was cited on suspicion of careless driving, authorities said.

