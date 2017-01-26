Comcast rolls out 3.1 gigbit service for business

CHICAGO -- Comcast Business is now offering DOCSIS 3.1-based internet service to business customers in the Chicago area.

Business internet 1 Gig and Business internet 500 speed tiers are now available to thousands of business customers in the Comcast service area using the company's existing network.

With the addition of Business internet 1 Gig and Business internet 500, Comcast has the potential to deploy gigabit service more widely across its network and reach more customers. The new tiers of service complement existing gigabit and multi-gigabit options already available to Comcast Business customers, including Comcast Business Ethernet, which the company launched and has been expanding nationally since 2011. Those services can support speeds of 100 gigabits per second over fiber.

"We use Comcast Business internet technology to support the speed and performance demands of our business and to help us execute our mantra of delivering on time and on budget while at the same time paying strict attention to detail," said Christina Pascente, manager of Marketing and Communications for Chicago-based Centaur Construction.

Pricing for the services varies based on a business's location or number of locations to be served and the services to which the business currently subscribes. Customers can contact their local Comcast salesperson or agent/partner or visit www.business.comcast.com/gig for more information.