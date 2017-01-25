Breaking News Bar
 
Rauner to urge bipartisan deal on Illinois' budget crisis

  FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks to reporters in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Senate is putting the brakes on a compromise budget plan, but leaders say they still want to see it on track for a floor vote, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in the nation's longest budget deadlock in decades. Rauner will give his State of the State address also on Wednesday.

    Associated Press

 
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Gov. Bruce Rauner will strike an optimistic tone in his State of the State address, while acknowledging Illinois faces "significant challenges."

The Republican's Wednesday speech comes as he gears up for a 2018 re-election bid.

His office says Rauner will focus on Illinois' accomplishments, such as making government more efficient and increasing school funding. He'll also renew his call for lawmaker term limits.

Lawmakers haven't agreed on a state budget for almost two years, leading to deep cuts to social services and higher education and billions in overdue bills.

Rauner and Illinois' largest state-employee union also have been fighting over a new labor contract.

Rauner is expected to cite a bipartisan package being considered in the Senate as evidence lawmakers can work together. But that agreement is far from a done deal.

